CARIBBEAN: Partygoer performs sex act on cop’s gun in Jamaica

By Jamaica Star
February 7, 2017

captureb20170205cJAMAICA STAR – Acting Police Commissioner Novelette Grant has reacted with contempt to a video of a policeman allowing a woman to perform ‘oral sex’ on his M16 rifle.

The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows a woman using the tip of her tongue to caress the rifle.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said the acting commissioner sent out an internal message to members of the force telling them that, that kind of behaviour was outrageous.

“The difficulty with the video is that we are not able to identify the individual,” she said. “If the person is identified, then severe actions will be taken, including dismissal.”

