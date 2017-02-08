BOSL
COURTS
Caribbean North Charities Foundation delivers for St. Judes Hospital

Press Release
February 8, 2017
Left to Right: Mr. Malcolm Hinkson, Arletta Walcott – Information Officer, Pam Harakh – Caribbean North Foundation, Mrs. Cheryl Francis – Consul General, Mr. Vito Spatafora – Regional and Local Councillor, Mary Alcindor.

PRESS RELEASE – Today, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia under the stewardship of Consul General Cheryl Francis together with nationals from the Saint Lucian Diaspora in Toronto received an ambulance for the St. Judes Hospital in Saint Lucia.  

This was made possible by the Caribbean North Charities Foundation, which has had a partnership with The Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Toronto for the last four years.  In August 2014, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Toronto invited the Caribbean North Charities Foundation, a registered charity in Canada, to formally investigate and engage in projects to assist the health sector in Saint Lucia.

The Consulate introduced the Foundation to the St. Judes Hospital and since then, the Foundation has provided professional and technical resources in specialty services to the Hospital.  

 

