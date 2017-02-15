CARIBBEAN: New law in Trinidad soon will force citizens to explain their wealth or State will seize it
By Trinidad Express
February 15, 2017
TRINIDAD EXPRESS – The Attorney General says soon laws will be passed which will require people to either explain their wealth or the state will seize it.
This as the government says it is going after the money which fuels crime.
The AG says he will not allow the Opposition to stand in the government’s way. Akash Samaroo has more.
Oh my, we so need that law here in st.Lucia, I challenge the AG here to implement it, need some explanation for the big houses and fancy rides I see here and knowing the owners never worked a legal day in their life.