Caribbean nationals jailed for illegal entry into Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Mar 16, CMC – Six Caribbean nationals, including five Haitians, appeared in court here charged with illegally entering and over staying their visit in the Bahamas.

The Bahamas immigration Department said that the six people, including a Jamaican national, appeared before Magistrate Carolina Evans in Magistrate Court #6 on Friday.

It said Benson St. Surin, Jhon Paul, Jean Joseph, Louis Anel and Elvie Joseph were convicted of illegally entering the country and sentenced to one month at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Jamaican Garshea Marie Martin was convicted of overstaying and fined US$2000 or in default of payment serve two months at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

“We are committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our County,” the Department said in the statement.

Bahamian officials have long complained about Haitians seeking to enter the country illegally in a bid to escape the level of poverty in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country or as a stepping stone to the United States.

The Haitians normally under the dangerous sea voyage in unworthy vessels and in some instances have paid the price for the adventure with their lives.