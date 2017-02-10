CARIBBEAN: Mother allegedly feeds her 3 children poison; then consumes it herself

INEWS GUYANA – A mother and her three children are presently battling for their lives at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.
According to reports reaching INews, the young mother reportedly fed poison to her three children; all between the ages of 3 and 8, then consumed it herself in her Bare-root, East Coast Demerara home.
A GPHC official told INews that relatives who brought the three children to the hospital said that “they stay just like that and start vomit.”
However, according to the hospital representative, she became suspicious after seeing froth coming from the children’s mouths. As such, she informed an officer who soon after discovered that the children had consumed poison.
Shortly after, the hospital official confirmed, that the mother of the three children arrived at the hospital, vomiting.