CARIBBEAN: Man surrenders in WPC killing case

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A 24-year-old Sea Lots man wanted for questioning in the disappearance and death of WPC Nyasha Joseph surrendered to police last night.
An attorney representing the boat owner contacted officers who took the man to the Four Roads Police Station.
Photographs of the suspect, who some know by the nickname “Dole” began circulating on social media on Wednesday, before Joseph’s body was recovered by fishermen in the Gulf of Paria.
The man’s home was searched by officers on Tuesday.
Police said he was a close friend of the 39-year-old man who was detained on Friday.
The decomposing body of the mother of one became tangled in a fishing net at the mouth of the Caroni River on Wednesday.
Police said two concrete bricks were tied to the woman’s hands. The body was stuffed in a plastic bag. There were wounds to her neck and face.
The T&T Coast Guard took the body to the Tobago Ferry Terminal and then removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
An autopsy would be performed this morning to determine how she died.
Joseph, 22, did not return to her Morvant home after leaving for work last week Thursday. She joined the police service last November.
A missing person report was filed on Friday.
A candlelight vigil was held in Joseph’s memory at the Church of Epiphany in Morvant last night.
She's 22
fellas watching too many movies these days
Who? Who are you f...ING idiot to make such a comment? That could have been the poor girls only means and only source of income most probably as a single parent..We must be very careful before we post them stupid comments, What's wrong wit her joining d police force it's employment, it's better than being a market seller selling herself all over d place..Think of it whoever u r she was Working
good lookin girl like u joined the police. cha man. RIP
To Take a Life is wrong.
To Take the Life of Police Officer is worse.
But to Take the Life of a Police Officer, who is also a Mother? There is nothing worse.
I can only imagine that her Child must be very, very young; and not only was she bringing the Child up, she was also 'doing her bit' to ensure that the World into which she had brought them, would be a Safer & Better place.
Sadly, it was not to be.
Stand Down Constable. Your Duty is Done.
May Her Soul Rest in Peace, Safe in the Arms of Our Lord & Saviour, Jesus Christ. RIP.