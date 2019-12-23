Caribbean legislators welcome Trump impeachment

Share This On:

(CMC) – A Haitian-American legislator has welcomed the impeachment of United States (US) President Donald J. Trump, who has become the third US president to be impeached in the nation’s history.

Trump is expected to face trial in the US Senate early in the new year.

Farah Louis, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 45th Council District in Brooklyn, said that the “historic impeachment vote sends a resounding message that anyone who undermines our democracy or betrays the public’s trust by abusing their power will be held accountable – even the President of the United States.

“His (Trump’s) reckless behaviour and complete disregard for our Constitution, which he swore to uphold, has done irreparable harm to our nation,” Louis told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), adding that the “American people need a true leader in the White House [who] will implement policies that are inclusive and benefits the majority, not just the one per cent.

“Instead of utilising his administration to unify us, this ‘Tweeter-in-Chief’ has consistently demoralised his opponents,” said Louis, a member of New York City Council’s committees on Civil Service and Labour; Economic Development; Education; Finance; Housing and Buildings; Committee on Youth Services; and Justice System.

“It is my hope that the US Senate will not place politics before people and take the necessary measures to restore what has been tarnished over the past two years,” she said.

Immediately after Trump was impeached Wednesday night for committing high crimes and misdemeanours, Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, who joined her colleagues in the United States House of Representatives in impeaching Trump, told CMC that it was a “historic and sombre time for America”.

The daughter of Jamaican immigrants, who represents the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, Clarke said that it was “a necessary day of reckoning, and a test of our resilience and ability to uphold our democracy.

“I voted to impeach Donald J. Trump based on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, presented by the House Judiciary committee. This impeachment was necessary. Our nation’s national security is on the line, compromised by Donald Trump.

“I am proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my colleagues on the right side of history in doing our duty to hold Donald J. Trump accountable for his lawbreaking, unconstitutional actions,” continued Clarke, stating that, from the onset of assuming the presidency, Trump engaged in a number of the activities that she characterised were “impeachable offenses”.

New York City Public Advocate and the son of Grenadian immigrants, Jumaane Williams, said the gravity of Trump’s impeachment is “matched only by its clear necessity.”

“This president, who has abused his privilege, his office and his people since he first took office, is now finally facing Constitutional consequence for one of his egregious acts,” said Williams, a very frequent and ardent Trump critic.

“He deserved it, and his conduct demanded it,” added the Brooklyn resident.

“While it is widely believed that the Republican Senate will not ultimately vote to remove the president, that does not mean a potential acquittal is right, nor does it mean that we can allow tolerance of the president’s conduct as normal, or the Republican Senate’s cowardice, as an acceptable inevitability,” Williams said.

“I implore senators to do what is just, to hold a full trial and render justice through removal,” he said. “I’m not holding my breath, but, along with people across our city and nation, I will work to hold them accountable.”

