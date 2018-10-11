Caribbean launches “Rhythm Never Stops” marketing campaign

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Inspired by the Caribbean’s sounds and sights, the region’s leading tourism entities have joined forces to launch “The Rhythm Never Stops” – a vibrant marketing campaign enticing travelers to revel in the Caribbean’s incredible natural beauty, diverse cultures and hidden treasures.

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) and the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) unveiled the fruit of months of collaborative efforts to showcase the Caribbean in a new, dynamic digital campaign, which started on Wednesday, October 10.

Supported by a select group of destinations and private sector partners, the video presentation targets social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Google Display. It features the electronic dance music of “Lean On” by Major Lazer x DJ Snake (feat. MØ), one of the most-streamed songs of all time on Spotify.

Hugh Riley, Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, said the Caribbean aims to be the world’s most desirable tourism destination. “With the resilience of our people and the year-round nature of our product, we are determined to ensure that in the Caribbean ‘The Rhythm Never Stops’.”

“In undertaking this collaborative marketing thrust, we hope to reinforce the power of ‘Brand Caribbean’, definitively showcasing and celebrating our diverse cultural appeal through a campaign that will encourage visitors to find their own rhythm in the Caribbean,” he said.

Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, pointed out that, from Bermuda in the north to Barbados in the south, the region comprises more than 30 countries, territories and overseas departments, offering constantly evolving rhythmic segues for travelers.

“Visitors, past and present, have not been introduced to the offerings of our vast and diverse region. We will change that by highlighting the charms contained in the million square miles of Caribbean Sea, home to French, English, Spanish, Dutch, Creole, African, Asian, American and many other cultures,” he said, encouraging residents and visitors to experience more of the region’s rhythms.

The initial phase of the online campaign runs for 12 weeks. It highlights destinations such as The Bahamas in the north; Cayman Islands and Jamaica in the western Caribbean; the French department of Martinique and its eastern Caribbean neighbor Saint Lucia, as well as Grenada and Trinidad & Tobago in the south.

Both CHTA and CTO will track results of the digital advertising and social media-sharing campaign and continue to encourage other tourism-related entities to get on board with their longer-term collaborations.

Phase two of the campaign will be announced soon.