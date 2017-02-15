CARIBBEAN: Journalists shot dead mid-broadcast in DomRep
By AFP
February 15, 2017
Police officers take fingerprints at a radio station after an unknown attacker killed its director and a commentator while he was transmitting live and wounded a secretary, in San Pedro de Macoris, eastern Dominican Republic, on February 14, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
AFP — Two journalists were shot dead during a live radio broadcast in the Dominican Republic, police and media said.
Unidentified attackers burst into the 103.5 FM studio as presenter Luis Manuel Medina was reading the news on air on Tuesday and shot him dead, station employees were quoted as saying by local media.
Moments before that the station’s director Leonidas Martinez was killed in his office, they said.
In a video of the broadcast, which was streamed on Facebook, gunfire is heard as Medina reads the news and a woman’s voice is heard calling “Shots, shots!”
