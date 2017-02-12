CARIBBEAN: J’can scientists close to creating affordable hepatitis C drug from ganja

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Research scientists, led by Dr Henry Lowe, say they have discovered properties in Cannabidiol (CBD), one of the major bioactive compounds in the cannabis (ganja) plant, that have the potential to provide affordable treatment as nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals for hepatitis C.
Information on the new discovery can be found in the latest issue (January – March 2017) of
Pharmacognosy Research, a publication of Pharmacognosy Network Worldwide, making it subject to peer review.
“We report here for the first time in vitro studies to demonstrate the antiviral activity of CBD against HCV,” Dr Lowe and his research team —Jamaican Wayne McLaughlin and Cameroonian Dr Ngeh Toyang — state in their published study, adding that Cannabidiol was shown to have activity against HCV in vitro but not against hepatitis B virus (HBV).
On Friday, Lowe, who is known worldwide for his anti-cancer and ganja research, as well as the production of a range of nutraceuticals using Jamaican plants, told the Jamaica Observer that the discovery is a major development.