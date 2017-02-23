CARIBBEAN: Jamaican minister wants Kartel’s music banned from the airwaves

NATIONWIDE RADIO – Opposition Spokesperson on Youth and Culture, Lisa Hanna, believes Vybz Kartel’s music should be banned from public airwaves, as he’s a convicted murderer.
Ms. Hanna disclosed her view in an interview last evening on Nationwide @5, responding to a question from Cliff Hughes.
Vybz Kartel, who’s real name is Adijah Palmer, is serving a life sentence in prison for murder.
Ms. Hanna is also concerned about how he’s seemingly been able to produce music from behind bars.
Ms. Hanna’s comments come amid a discussion about how violence in the country is intertwined with certain negative aspects of popular culture.
Our retards are lapping the piles of Jamaican crap that some call music. In Jamaica, those who know better, do not want that kind of feces shooting out of their own ghettoes. There are so many jackass people in Saint Lucia. Lord help us.
Vybz kartel music influences you to stand up for yourself, advises you to love honor and support your mother, teaches you that the system isn't your best friend and promotes confidence, also, he wrote/ wrotes music which is in accordance with the current times therefore it will be appealing to persons and the business aspect of his art. its unfortunate that there are ignorant personnel administering random opinions.
this is pure crap. he isnt the only with these kinds of lyrics. why dont they ban rihanna or beyonce or nicki minaj with their sexually provaocative lyrics. their lewd images. another fight down!~!!!! they cah stand to see the man in jail and he still rules those airwaves. as far as im concerned, if they ban kartel, they must ban all dem other artists- alkaline, popcaan, rihanna,nicki, all a dem. stop blaming the music and start blaming the criminals!!!!!! GAZA MI SEH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
that woman cant say that that cause kartel have alot of music he recorded a long time before he went to jail and stop bad minding the man.
if music make you kill a man then u a jack ass vybz sing some positive music to they nuh say nutting bout that? why she eh focus on serious issues cuz last time i vosit J A tings was rough for d yutes stop using addi as ur scape goat n do ur job to rass
I'm only agreeing here cuz she's ridiculously hot, I honestly didn't even read the article...........freeeeeee worl boss tho.................
I agree with Lisa Hanna,a criminal is criminal.There should be no exceptions when it comes to entertainers.And what makes it worse is that the evil ones like him glorifying him.And his music has no form of substance its all about gangster living,guns material things etc.Thesevare the role models our children imitate.But i must add in this piece that if the authorities knew Kartel was taking lives by murder, why did they wait for him to kill 100 before bringing him to justice.
You should listen closer
Go lie down some weh
Please spear me it's always about the negative again black people if was Eminem or some popular white guy u wouldn't hear nun for that
if they want to ban kartels music they should ban others too. tired of hearing people criticize the man. he makes really good music and i think the bigger issue is that because hes in prison and yet still ruling the airwaves they feel its not right. kartel isnt the first to go to jail and still release music. Jah Cure served time for rape and look hes still singing about women.
Its obvious that you have never really listened to Vybz Kartel...