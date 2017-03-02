CARIBBEAN: Jamaican mayor says women should stop taking gift from men they don’t want

JAMAICA OBSERVER – MAYOR of Port Antonio Paul Thompson has joined the discussion on domestic violence, advising women to desist from accepting gifts and favours from men they have no interest in.
Thompson’s advice comes in the wake of an escalation in the reports of crimes against women and children over the past two months. A total of 1,347 offences have been committed against women for the February 2016 to February 2017 period.
Thompson, who was speaking at a forum put on by the police in Portland on Tuesday to discuss and speak out against domestic violence, reiterated that the issue has become one of the most popular causes of death in the country. Approximately 37 per cent of last year’s murders were as a result of domestic violence.
“…I would just like to say this to the women: If you’re not interested in a man, if you don’t mean anything good for the man, please don’t take nothing from him. I have come to realise that what [is] causing most of the violence and we as citizens may be at home wondering what can the police do to [reduce] domestic violence. Policemen have tried their best but there’s nothing they can do [about] domestic violence. Women, you have to help yourselves. Don’t take the man things if you don’t mean him no good.
Persons may contruse this as victim blaming but he does have a point. Some men feel when they invest their time and money they are owed a woman's affection which is not the case.
I totally agree
Unfortunately, the mayor's remarks reflect a misalignment with reality. It inordinately focuses primarily on the effect, rather than on the cause.
Culturally, there is a need for the education of Caribbean women to be independent of men financially. This means training them for particularly high-paying careers. Unfortunately, this too, is meeting staunch resistance in certain quarters of all male populations regionally.
However, if we do not see a problem in the approaches taken so far to resolve household violence from the perspective of creating greater financial independence and gender equality throughout the Caribbean, our domestic violence problem will persist and metastasize into even greater societal disasters.
Blah blah blah...how you reach all there?..the man is right...simple principle...dont take gifts from strangers..you dont have to be trained to know that
I certainly agree with you. However, you help some women acquire working skills and they still sit and expect you to find the job for them. Once the skills are acquired the need to take the next step.
Very true. Some women are just too lazy. They don't want to wake every morning knowing too work. Work is always to much and too hard. All they want is easy money. They need to remember that by the sweat of their brow they will eat bread
Could not agree more well said. If you are not interested in the man don't mislead him don't take his money or favors cause you are creating your own monster.
These golddigging women 700:00 for a trip,they thing their lusdy gold mine only stupid men they run down.No sensible man cannot get caught in this bullshit,only mama man them.especially when the woman put voodoo on them LOL.Man smart woman smarter.Man will never learn.And the women thats why they get hurt.You'll playing with people's emotions.
Think more positive.If you cannot make a positive contribution,keep shut