COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

CARIBBEAN: Jamaican entertainer Anthony Cruz’s daughter killed by stepfather in US

By Jamaica Observer
February 15, 2017

anthonycruzJAMAICA OBSERVER – WHEN 32-year-old Jamaican Kevin Nelson told his sister, Janice Smith, that he had shot his spouse and her 15-year-old daughter to death last Friday, she was relieved when he said he was joking.

However, on Monday, Nelson made an about-turn when he phoned the Sunrise Police Department in Florida and allegedly confessed to killing Karen Lyle and Shanice Smith. Shanice is the daughter of Jamaican entertainer Anthony Cruz, whose real name is Rowan Smith.

Yesterday, a post on the entertainer’s Facebook page said that he is now “mourning the loss” of his daughter and her mom, and that previously scheduled performances had been cancelled.

“I can’t believe they kill my one and only daughter, feeling heartbroken…” Cruz posted along with a photo of the teen.

A police report obtained by the Jamaica Observer stated that Nelson, a naturalised United States citizen, called 911 at approximately 11:16 am two days ago informing them of his address and that “shots were just fired”.

258481_85117_repro

He also allegedly told the police that he was “the person with the gun and there are two people dead”.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

 

(1)(0)
Share26
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 26
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.