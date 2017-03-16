CARIBBEAN: Jamaica minister says Whatsapp calls could be denting revenues

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Audley Shaw, admitted Wednesday that data using technology like WhatsApp could reduce the flow of Government revenues.
Shaw was responding to an assertion by former technology minister Phillip Paulwell that data using technology, like WhatsApp, could be reducing the level of taxes from a tax levy on phone calls, which the Opposition spokesman introduced in 2012/13 as part of a $16-billion tax package, but which was not validated in Parliament until yesterday.
“We are mindful that some of our expectations for direct revenues from the source, and also to the Universal Service Fund (USF) might have been impaired by instances of bypass and so on, and I am wondering if the performance has been in accordance with our expectations…have you received all that was supposed to accrue?” Paulwell asked.
He noted that bypass has been a major issue in relation to the collection of revenues from telephone calls.
Shaw undertook to provide details in the future. However, he admitted that in recent discussions with at least one of the major carriers, he could confirm that increased propensity for use of data, for example “WhatsApp”, was placing a dent on revenue of the major carriers, which would ultimately affect the rate of government’s intake, as well.
“So, it calls into question whether we are earning much from the data portion, which in itself needs to be reviewed,” Shaw responded.
Thats how we know most governing bodies are selfish..who wouldnt like the benifits and privilege...even the very fortunate enjoy using it.on the other hand it was a total rip off especially when calling your foreign families and comrades.
That is a Third World approach to governance. Whatsapp can be used by companies to get real time reports on small jobs that are taking place around the island at the same. This helps managers with issues of productivity, quality and customer satisfaction. They want to tax that? That is "cutting your nose to spite your face" type politics, which almost all Third World politicians and governments are very famous for, today.
Of course it denting because we get free calls AND video chat, so we don't need the local phone company as much. But when these phone company's was denting our pockets who was looking for us?? Merci Bondieur for Watsapp and IMO!!
Yea when we were paying 1 dollar to make and receive and 6 dollars to the U.K...... they laughing.
I think all government workers should not use wasapp and make calls only this would help tax revenue, so they can ask for a pay rise next yr. hahahaha