Caribbean Infection Prevention Control Week hailed a success

(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2018 Caribbean Infection Prevention Control Week saw the most participants of any other year. Organizers hailed the event a success from the overwhelming turn out of all Caribbean territories with the exception of Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Infection prevention control is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to reduce harm caused by infection to patients and health workers in healthcare institutions. It is grounded in the knowledge of infectious diseases, epidemiology, social science and health system strengthening. Medical Officer for Health, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George said over twenty national focal points in the region met at this year’s conference to review plans and gaps in the infection prevention control strategies within their healthcare institutions.

“Healthcare associated infections are the most common adverse effect that you can get at a healthcare facility and the cost associated with it is phenomenal. We see issues such as prolonged hospital stay antimicrobial resistance; it’s also a greater cost to families who would have to pay the extra money. There is also an issue in terms of the bigger healthcare system and we also see disability caused by healthcare associated infections and in some cases we also see death.”

Dr. Belmar added that St. Lucia needs to improve its data collection on healthcare associated infections by increasing surveillance at healthcare facilities. However a 2016 assessment at both Victoria and St. Jude Hospitals revealed certain deficiencies which included infrastructural and equipment gaps.

“In resource limited settings such as ours where we do not have all the equipment and all that we need stringent measures have to be in place. Some of them are very simple measures such as hand washing by our health care workers between reviewing patients, our stethoscopes the equipment that we use ensuring that everything is properly autoclaved. We need to reduce the impact of healthcare associated infections on our patients, on our healthcare workers and also on the family members who may be visiting our families as well.”

Chief organizer of this year’s Caribbean Infection Prevention Control Week, Dr. Corey Forde said the Caribbean has been progressively interested in this area due the advent of Ebola and the H1N1 virus. He said Caribbean Infection Prevention Control Week started off in 2015 with only four participating countries with a slight increase in subsequent year.

“And this year I really want to complement St. Lucia for hosting the meeting for the first time. We have twenty Caribbean countries from across the region, we’re really only missing Cuba, Dominican Republic and Haiti and we hope to have them next year we really want to complement St. Lucia for this. This meeting is extremely important. The whole idea of infection prevention control across the region has really gone through its strides and we have had assistance from many international agencies such as PAHO, Society of Epidemiology of America and the Centre for Disease Control over the last few years.

The conference aims to share experiences from regional Infection Prevention Control specialists, epidemiologists, pharmacists and microbiologists to look at common challenges and best approaches. Dr. Forde had a pointed message for regional governments.

“And I advise all regional governments to put a little more attention with regards to Infection Prevention Control within your healthcare system. Ultimately it will save money, it will save lives and that’s what we are here to do as infection control specialists.”

The conference was held at Bay Gardens Hotel from October 15th to 20th.