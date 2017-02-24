COURTS
CARIBBEAN: Former Jamaican minister gets death threats after calling for Kartel ban

Jamaica Observer
February 24, 2017

260586_JAMAICA OBSERVER – The police say they are now investigating vicious death threats made on social media against parliamentarian Lisa Hanna after she called for recordings of incarcerated dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel and other murder convicts to be banned from the airwaves.

Head of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers, told

Jamaica Observer yesterday that Hanna made an official report to the Cybercrimes Unit and that they have since launched an investigation.

Chambers could not speak in detail about the methods to be employed in the investigation; however, he said that part of the probe would deal with proving the offence.

“We have to go through the posts on her Instagram [page to see that] they constitute a criminal investigation and, based on our understanding of the Offences Against the Person Act and the cybercrime legislation, be comfortable that an offence has been committed,” Chambers explained, adding that the way forward is to get the formal investigative processes engaged to associate senders with the messages.

One comment

  1. g.w
    February 24, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    omg now look it start that woman dont know what she make the people do there. these die hard kartel fans doing and saying anything

