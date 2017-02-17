CARIBBEAN: Former guest could sue resort in Antigua over injury

ANTIGUA OBSERVER – Jolly Beach Resort & Spa could be facing a lawsuit if it fails to respond “favourably” to complaints made by a British man who claims that what appeared to have been an “innocuous” injury he sustained in the hotel’s pool, last September, is responsible for one of his toes being amputated.
From his home in Tynemouth, England, Stewart Vine, a diabetic, told OBSERVER media that he’s undergoing a rigorous medical regimen that includes taking 16 antibiotics daily, as doctors try desperately to stave off further amputation.
“The amputation wound is healing but there is an infection in the bone. The doctors have not said how much of my foot they would have to take off but they would probably have to amputate midway up my calf,” he said.
“I’m on sleeping tablets, it’s really got me down and depressed the fact that I cannot do my normal job. I am seeing a psychiatrist. My life has changed drastically.”
The Brit is also wearing an air cast; he has to be immobile, with the leg elevated.
It is said to hear of this tourist demise. Unfortunately, one of the hazards of diabetes is to make slight of minor injuries. Once neglected, these injuries can result into gangrene and amputation. Diabetes makes it very easy for sufferers to succumb to infection. Whether he was on holiday in the Tropics or in the West even a stubbed toe should be treated immediately and be carefully looked after. The negligence could also be due to his ignorance of effective diabetic management.