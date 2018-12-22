Caribbean football backs Infantino FIFA re-election

Share This On:

(SNO) — The Executive Committee of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) met on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in Barbados and unanimously decided to support the candidacy of Giovanni Vincenzo “Gianni” Infantino for a new four-year mandate as FIFA President, from 2019 to 2023.

CFU is composed of 31 members of which 25 are FIFA members, all of which have already provided individual letters of support for Infantino, in recognition of what has been achieved at FIFA since his election in February 2016.

Randy Harris, CFU president, said: “The Executive Committee is very happy and proud to announce its unanimous support of Gianni Infantino in his bid for re-election at the next FIFA Congress on June 5 in Paris. All CFU members have already expressed their individual support of Gianni and, in this spirit, as CFU Executive Committee, we also wanted to mark our collective support. We are happy with all the reforms FIFA has undergone in the past two years and how the development of football has been strengthened in our region. Gianni treats all of us as equal members, and we are confident he is the right person to lead FIFA forward in the years to come and continue helping Caribbean football further improve and reach higher levels.”

Infantino is a 48-year-old Swiss-Italian football administrator, and the current president of FIFA, the world governing body for football. He was elected president of FIFA during the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress on February 26, 2016.