Caribbean examines policies for a resilient and secure region

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(CMC) – The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency management Agency (CDEMA) says climate change, development and security issues require commitment to improving sustainable policy actions.

“Resilient development is not just about survival and bouncing back, but about being able to thrive,” CDEMA said as it reflected on a one-day regional consultation held in Aruba earlier this month.

The consultation was held under the theme “Climate and Security in the Caribbean: A Roadmap to Resilience’ and regional policy makers, practitioners, and young people were asked to consider what are the actions required for a resilient and secure Caribbean.

CDEMA Executive Director Ronald Jackson has noted the peculiarities of the Caribbean and how these have given rise to the specific challenges facing the region.

“Our future survival rests within our ability to pool our collective capacities to offer a more favourable common destiny.

“This consultation is a welcoming engagement for the Caribbean Community, to both contribute to the global discourse on planetary security, and at the same time continue our global advocacy on our efforts to garner action on the agenda of climate change, and to support our regional resilience building agenda here in the Caribbean,” he added.

CDEMA said that the discussions highlighted the importance of pursuing resilience-building to all stakeholders.

“Resilience is a part of daily life when facing climate change and it is critical to develop adaptive capacity. The youth also lent their voices to the discussions and emphasised the importance of engaging the youth who are capable of bringing new perspectives to addressing the climate change issue and building their capacity to play a greater role in the resilience agenda.”

The Barbados-based organisation said that at the end of the consultation, stakeholders agreed on some key outcomes including strengthening regional coordination, improving capacity, including financial mechanisms, and enhancing knowledge on climate and security; advancing food and water security and renewable energy transition; and advocating for stronger political support.

The regional consultation was co-organised by CDEMA, the Netherlands government, the Aruba Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), the Clingendael Institute and the Planetary Security Initiative (PSI).