CARIBBEAN: Dominica PM says a coup was planned against his gov’t

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says the leadership of two opposition parties had planned to storm his office and “seize the seat of power” during Tuesday night’s disturbances that led to demonstrators setting fire to buildings and looting several businesses.
In a radio and television address on Wednesday night, Skerrit said that the demonstrators who had been calling for his resignation and that of his government were being pushed by the “militant, irresponsible behaviour of the leadership” of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).
The protesters had earlier during the day staged a demonstration on the street of the Financial Centre where Skerrit’s office is housed, with Opposition Leader Lennox Linton and others defying a police command that their activities be held during the period 11:00 am to 3:00 pm (local time).
“The police had information that the intent of the leadership was to stall the truck in front the Financial Centre and storm the barriers with the intent of entering the building.
“This was the intent of the leadership of the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party. This is how they intended to seize the seat of power in the country. They would have stormed the Financial Centre Building and seek to occupy the building until their demands were met,” Skerrit said in his broadcast.