CARIBBEAN: Dominica PM says a coup was planned against his gov’t

INTERNATIONAL: Doctors find cockroach in woman’s skull after she reported ‘crawling sensation’ February 9, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – The 42-year-old Indian woman was in deep slumber last Tuesday night until she awoke around midnight to a “tingling, crawling sensation” in her right nostril. At first, the woman, a domestic worker named Selvi, brushed the feeling off, assuming she might be catching a cold, the Times of India reported. But she soon ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman dies stealing from clothes donation bin when arm got stuck February 8, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – It turns out Judith Permar wasn’t trying to help those who are less fortunate — she was stealing from them. The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania woman was found dead Monday after she got her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin that had collapsed beneath her. Permar, who broke her arm ...

INTERNATIONAL: Buddhist monk caught with millions of meth pills February 8, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A Buddhist monk is facing some bad karma after being caught with more than 4.6 million methamphetamine pills, officials said. U Arsara was driving a Toyota Kluger from Shwe Baho village in the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state, in Myanmar, when he was pulled over Sunday by members of a ...

INTERNATIONAL: Queen becomes first British monarch to celebrate Sapphire Jubilee February 6, 2017 BBC – A 41-gun salute has been fired in London’s Green Park to mark the Queen’s 65 years on the throne. Gun salutes also took place in Cardiff, Edinburgh and York. The Queen has become the first British monarch to reach a sapphire jubilee, after becoming the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in 2015, aged 89. A ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teenage hitman accused of more than 30 murders February 5, 2017 SKY NEWS – A 17-year-old who is accused of carrying out more than 30 murders has been arrested by police in Colombia. The teenage suspect – known only by his nickname ‘Frijolito’ – was held in the city of Cali in the South American country. Police describe him as a “highly dangerous criminal” and said ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nun says Mary likely was not a virgin February 4, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A nun in Spain has received death threats from angry Catholics after suggesting that Mary likely had sex with husband Joseph – much like any “normal couple” would. Sister Lucia Caram – a self-described “restless and disturbing” nun on her Twitter profile that boasts more than 183,000 followers – seemingly contradicted ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man smuggles 22 hunks of gold out of Canadian mint using his anus February 4, 2017 HUFFINGTON POST – Prison is rearing its ugly head for a man who smuggled 22 gold pucks out of the Canadian Mint in his anus. Not all at the same time, mind you. Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday for theft, breach of trust and money laundering. He will serve an ...

INTERNATIONAL: Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, then 23 more underneath their house February 2, 2017 CBS NEWS – For the past 20 years, Nathan Hawkins has been working with snakes in the small Texas town of Buffalo Gap. So when Hawkins, the owner of Big Country Snake Removal, received a frantic call from a family in Abilene, Texas, about a rattlesnake peaking its head out of a toilet — he ...

INTERNATIONAL: Women rush for designer vaginas February 2, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER/AFP – A rush of women going under the knife for designer genitals has taken even plastic surgeons by surprise and divided medical professionals on the ethics and benefits of “labiaplasty”. In 2015, more than 95,000 women worldwide underwent the procedure, according to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). Most often, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Florida pastor caught with man’s wife, flees naked January 31, 2017 LOCAL 10 – A police report says a prominent Florida pastor was forced to run out of a house naked after a woman’s husband came home to find him having sex with his wife. The Tallahassee Democrat reports police documents show a woman’s husband found her in bed with Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons in the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Nigerian man with 86 wives dies aged 93 January 31, 2017 BBC – Mohammed Bello Abubakar, known as Baba Masaba, died at his home in central Niger state on Saturday after an undisclosed illness. A large crowd attended his funeral on Sunday. Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper reported that while he had 86 wives in 2008 – when he was at the centre of media attention – ...

INTERNATIONAL: US plans to ask visitors for social media info before granting entry January 30, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – The White House reportedly hopes to start collecting social media data from foreign visitors, denying entry to those who refuse. According to CNN, travellers would also be asked to share their mobile phone contacts under the controversial proposals. White House policy director Stephen Miller has already raised the idea with officials from the State ...

INTERNATIONAL: First human-pig embryos made, then destroyed January 27, 2017 CNN – To grow human organs within animal bodies has long been the dream of scientists wanting to provide transplantable hearts, lungs, kidneys and other organs for patients in need. A glimpse of possible success in this elusive goal was seen Thursday. Using stem cell technologies, researchers generated human cells and human tissues in the ...

Caretaker beats elderly patient for feeding dog ‘human food’ January 27, 2017 FOX8 – Police released graphic home surveillance video of a Texas caretaker viciously abusing an elderly patient. The video shows the caretaker, identified by police as Brenda Floyd, berating and striking the victim in the living room of her Houston home, according to KIAH. Police said the video was taken around 8 p.m. on New Year’s ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump wants 20 percent import tax to pay for Mexico wall January 26, 2017 NEW YORK POST – President Trump intends to pay for the coming US-Mexico wall with a 20 percent tax on all imports coming from Mexico, White house spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday. He said the plan now taking shape would tax imports from countries “that we have a trade deficit from, like Mexico.” “If you ...

INTERNATIONAL: Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on customer’s burger January 26, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A Mississippi fast food worker at a Jack’s restaurant is now in police custody after being accused of contaminating food. Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, allegedly smeared her saliva and menstrual blood on a burger before selling it to a customer in the drive-through. According to WTVA, the incident happened on ...

INTERNATIONAL: African refugee drowns in Venice as bystanders laugh January 26, 2017 HUFFINGTON POST (UK) – An African man drowned in Venice’s Grand Canal as onlookers abused him and filmed his struggle on their mobile phone, in an incident now being investigated by Italian authorities. In photos that have since emerged, Pateh Sabally, a 22-year-old refugee from Gambia, can be seen flailing in the middle of the ...

INTERNATIONAL: We reject Trump’s border wall – Mexico’s President January 26, 2017 NY POST – Mexico’s president says he rejects the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it. President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering” canceling next week’s visit to Washington following Trump’s order to begin construction of ...

St Lucian Magistrate awarded Freedom of The City of London Award January 26, 2017 PRESS RELEASE – Justin Moore has been awarded the freedom of the city of London for his work in the community. Moore, who originally comes from Soufriere was given the “honorary freedom” which is the highest accolade the city of London can bestow on someone.It recognizes persons of distinction and persons who have in the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teen broadcasts her suicide on Facebook Live January 25, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A 14-year-old foster child in Florida broadcast her own suicide on social media Sunday night, police said. Nakia Venant had started a livestream — reportedly on Facebook Live — when she fashioned a noose out of a scarf and hanged herself from the bathroom door of her Miami area home just after ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump to announce building of Mexican border wall in coming days January 25, 2017 BBC – Donald Trump has said a “big day” is planned on national security, including an announcement to build a wall on the border between the US and Mexico. The new US president is expected to sign several executive orders regarding immigration and border security over the next few days. They are likely to include ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trump expected to sign anti-immigration executive orders Wednesday January 25, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – President Trump is expected to sign executive orders on immigration on Wednesday, according to reports. He is expected to sign orders both restricting access to the United States for most refugees and stopping visas being issued to residents of Muslim countries Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, Reuters reported ...

INTERNATIONAL: UK gov’t loses challenge over Brexit vote January 24, 2017 CNN – Britain’s Supreme Court has ruled that the UK government must hold a vote in parliament before beginning the process of leaving the European Union. The decision is a complication for Prime Minister Theresa May, who wanted to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the legal mechanism that begins the process of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Samsung confirms battery faults as cause of Note 7 fires January 23, 2017 BBC NEWS – Samsung’s probe into its Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has found that the overheating and burning of the phones was caused by faults with their batteries. The firm had axed its iPhone rival in October last year after an earlier botched recall and re-release. The recall is thought to have cost $5.3bn (£4.3bn) and ...