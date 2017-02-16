BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Doctors reattach Jamaican woman’s hand severed by husband

By Loop Jamaica
February 16, 2017

doctorsLOOP JAMAICA – The woman, whose hands were chopped off by her estranged Haitian husband Monday, has been given a chance to use the limbs again.

Doctors at the Cornwall Regional Hospital spent over 12 hours Monday reattaching the arms that were severed in a machete attack in the woman’s Hanover community of Mt Peto.

Still, a senior medic at the hospital said it was far too early to determine if the operation will be successful.

“It takes weeks to months before you can say that,” the medical official told Loop News.

The woman is said to be conscious but in a critical state.

