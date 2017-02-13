CARIBBEAN: Dancehall artiste Alkaline released

JAMAICA STAR – Popular dancehall deejay Alkaline was this afternoon freed from police custody following a judge’s order earlier today that the police either charge the entertainer or release him by 6:00 pm. He was not charged.
Alkaline’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, earlier today filed a habeas corpus for his release.
The artiste, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, last Thursday reported to investigators probing the January 13 murder of Rohan Morris in Maverley, St Andrew.
He was detained that evening following a session of questioning and remained in police custody until about 3:15 this afternoon when he was freed.
(1)(0)