COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

CARIBBEAN: Dancehall artiste Alkaline released

By Jamaica Star
February 13, 2017

257856JAMAICA STAR – Popular dancehall deejay Alkaline was this afternoon freed from police custody following a judge’s order earlier today that the police either charge the entertainer or release him by 6:00 pm. He was not charged.

Alkaline’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, earlier today filed a habeas corpus for his release.

The artiste, whose real name is Earlan Bartley, last Thursday reported to investigators probing the January 13 murder of Rohan Morris in Maverley, St Andrew.

He was detained that evening following a session of questioning and remained in police custody until about 3:15 this afternoon when he was freed.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

 

(1)(0)
Share14
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 14
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.