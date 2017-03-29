CARIBBEAN: Chiropractor arrested after tricking clients to believe sex was a part of therapy

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A CHIROPRACTOR who allegedly tricked his clients into believing that sex was part of the therapy, has been charged with five sexual assault crimes.

The 43 year old man of Couva is expected to appear before a Couva magistrate on Monday.

The suspect was arrested last week after he allegedly assaulted and raped a 19 year old girl.

According to police, earlier this month, the suspect was visited by the girl and her 55 year old mother.

The visit was at his home where he has been carrying out the practice for the last 15 years although he is not certified, police said.

Police said that on that occasion, he allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager and her mother, telling both of them that the assault was part of the process of the therapy.

The mother and daughter left the suspect’s home, and no complaint was made to the police.

On March 20, as instructed by the suspect, the teenager alone returned to his home.

During the therapy he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her.

The girl left the suspect’s home, and later told her mother of the incident.

The mother and daughter reported the incidents to the Couva CID and investigations were carried out by Ag Sgt Pierre and WPC Beckles.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with four offences of grievous sexual assault and one offence of rape.

The charges were laid by WPC Beckles.

Police said that it is believed that the suspect had assaulted more of his clients and are appealing for victims to visit the Couva CID and speak with officers.