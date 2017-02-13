CARIBBEAN: Bandit robs man of $700, gives back 20$ to victim for bus fare

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A SYMPATHETIC gunman who had just robbed a man of $700, apparently felt sorry for his victim and gave back $20, so he could travel home.
The robbery happened outside CCN’s Pointe a Pierre Road, San Fernando headquarters at around 3.10a.m.
The victim said that he was standing on the pavement when a man approached him and pointed a firearm.
The thief allegedly told him: “You see what I have here. What you have?”.
While handing over his cash the victim told thief that he had no money to travel home.
The thief then handed the man $20 and ran off.
