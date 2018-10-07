Caribbean American legislator outraged over US Supreme Court justice’s confirmation

(CMC) – A Caribbean American legislator here has expressed outrage over the confirmation Saturday of Brett Kavanaugh to the position of Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

The US Senate voted along party lines Saturday to confirm Kavanaugh’s appointment.

“As if the accusations weren’t enough, he demonstrated the most egregious lack of judicial temperament, or even basic impartiality, ever before witnessed,” New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation late Saturday.

“This confirmation was about power and privilege, and the perverse desire to maintain those at all costs,” added Williams, a former candidate for New York State Lieutenant Governor, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 45th Council District in Brooklyn.

“It was done not in spite of clear disastrous consequences for women, people of more color, immigrants, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender) individuals, and so many who have been targeted by hate and bigotry, but because of them,” he continued.

After days of demonstrations in Washington and outrage across America against his potential confirmation, the Senate voted 50-48 to elevate the arch-conservative Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land. It was one of the narrower confirmation votes ever for a US Supreme justice by the Senate.

Several women – including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a college psychology professor in California – had accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were teenagers. The accusations had sought to derail Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

After the vote, Kavanaugh was sworn-in in a private ceremony by Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court, John G. Roberts Jr., and the recently retired Justice Anthony M. Kennedy.

Kavanaugh replaces Justice Kennedy on the bench. Nine justices sit on the US Supreme Court.

President Donald J. Trump, who had nominated Kavanaugh as the next Supreme Court justice, told reporters aboard Air Force One that Kavanaugh will be “going to go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court justice for many years.”

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who had vowed to fight Kavanaugh’s nomination with every ounce of his breadth, said just before the Senate vote that “the road that led us here has been bitter, angry and partisan — steeped in hypocrisy and hyperbole, and resentment and outrage.

“When the history of the Senate is written, this chapter will be a flashing red warning light of what to avoid,” he said on the Senate floor on Saturday.

But, “even in this dark moment, we must acknowledge the efforts of so many in the face of overwhelming odds,” Williams said.

He said the “sheer outpouring of activism is reason for hope.

“Our task is daunting but achievable,” Williams said, adding: “Not to bring forth a perfect world for the next generation but to leave it better than where it is right now for those who come after. This goal can be accomplished.

“Tonight, we can mourn together,” the activist politician continued. “Tomorrow, with all strength we can muster, we should wake up encouraged, knowing that the moral arc of justice is long, but it still bends towards justice.”