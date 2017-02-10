CARIBBEAN: Alkaline spends night in lock-up

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Dancehall deejay Alkaline spent last night at a Kingston lock-up following an extensive interview with detectives yesterday.
Peter Champagnie, the deejay’s attorney, said his client has not been charged.
“He has been detained and is currently in the custody of the police. The continuation of the interview will go into tomorrow (today),” he told Splash.
Champagnie was unable to say where his client was being held.
Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, director of the Corporate Communications Unit — the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s information arm — said she was not in a position to say where he was being held and when the interrogation sessions would end.
