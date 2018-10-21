Caribbean Airlines provide flight status update

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Caribbean Airlines provides a STATUS UPDATE AS AT 1.30 P.M. on their International and Regional Flights – OCTOBER 21, 2018

Caribbean Airlines advises that as at 1.30 P.M. on October 21, 2018, its INTERNATIONAL and REGIONAL flights are operating as follows:

PLEASE SEE LIST BELOW.

BW 480 – POS/Fort Lauderdale – Delayed to – 1:30 PM

BW 600 – POS/Toronto – Delayed to – 4:40 PM

BW 434 – POS/St Lucia – Scheduled departure – 1:50 PM

BW 436 – POS/St Vincent – Scheduled departure – 1:55 PM

BW 526 – POS/Guyana/New York – Delayed to – 4:45 PM

BW 550 – POS/New York – Scheduled departure – 5:35 PM

BW 448 – POS/Barbados – Scheduled departure – 5:45 PM

Caribbean Airlines thanks its valued customers for their patience and understanding.