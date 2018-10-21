Don't Miss
Caribbean Airlines provide flight status update

Press release
October 21, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) — Caribbean Airlines provides a STATUS UPDATE AS AT 1.30 P.M. on their International and Regional Flights – OCTOBER 21, 2018

Caribbean Airlines advises that as at 1.30 P.M. on October 21, 2018, its INTERNATIONAL and REGIONAL flights are operating as follows:

PLEASE SEE LIST BELOW.

BW 480 – POS/Fort Lauderdale – Delayed to – 1:30 PM

BW 600 – POS/Toronto – Delayed to – 4:40 PM

BW 434 – POS/St Lucia – Scheduled departure – 1:50 PM

BW 436 – POS/St Vincent – Scheduled departure – 1:55 PM

BW 526 – POS/Guyana/New York – Delayed to – 4:45 PM

BW 550 – POS/New York – Scheduled departure – 5:35 PM

BW 448 – POS/Barbados – Scheduled departure – 5:45 PM

Caribbean Airlines thanks its valued customers for their patience and understanding.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

