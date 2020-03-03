Caribbean Airlines monitoring coronavirus, implements safety measures

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Caribbean Airlines says it continues to monitor and respond to the situation regarding novel coronavirus COVID-19.

While authorities have not issued travel restrictions to its destinations, Caribbean Airlines says it is committed to the health and safety of both its crewmembers and customers and is working directly with health and security officials as well as industry leaders to keep updated and to ensure that it continues to implement best practice.

The airline says it is working steadfastly to make sure it is well prepared.

Already, the airline has put in place measures which include:

· Placing special safety kits on board all aircraft and at offices.

· Monitoring the air quality in its aircraft cabins

· Continuing to ensure compliance with aircraft cleaning procedures, ensuring that all aircraft are properly sanitised at all ports

· Equipping employees with international guidelines on how to deal with any suspected cases of COVID-19

· Activating a special response team to monitor the situation in real-time

· Promoting frequent hand-washing practices among its crewmembers and passengers.

The airline says its operations team is putting contingencies in place in the event of any future disruptions.

Also, the airline is permitting persons travelling on Caribbean Airlines with onward connections to/from mainland China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore to rebook the Caribbean Airlines travel segment without change fees, subject to conditions.

