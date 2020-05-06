Don't Miss

Caribbean Airlines assures clean aircraft, as Barbados ticket office reopens

May 6, 2020

Caribbean Airlines

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – CARIBBEAN Airlines is placing extra emphasis on its aircraft cabins by ensuring it is cleaned and sanitized above international standards as it prepares to take to the skies once again once the borders are reopened.

In a media release yesterday Caribbean Airlines said the chemicals used meet the requirements of the World Health Organization, the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Centre for Disease Control as effective for use against viruses including COVID-19.

The airlines CEO, Garvin Medera stated: “The COVID-19 Pandemic has meant that we’ve had to make changes to our operations and in-flight service because nothing is more important than the security, safety and comfort of our employees and customers.

We assure you that Caribbean Airlines’ aircraft are sanitized above International standards. We monitor the air quality in the cabins and our Boeing 737 jet fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97 percent of particles. High contact surfaces such as tray tables, seatbelts and armrests are cleaned before every flight and at every station using internationally approved cleaners.”

The airline confirms that social distancing is in place on its domestic operations and once international service resumes, social distancing will be practiced at check-in, on board and other areas.

Caribbean Airlines has also indicated that passenger loads will be limited and its crews will operate in full compliance with the instructions of the Public Health and other authorities in the jurisdictions in which the airline operates.

Meanwhile CAL announced it will reopen its Barbados ticket office from today.

It will however operate with restricted hours due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

The airline said the office at the Norman Centre Building on Broad Street, Bridgetown will be open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm until further notice.

However the airport ticket office will continue to remain closed at this time.

CAL’s Airport Ticket Offices in Trinidad and Tobago also remain open, with restricted hours:

Piarco International Airport Counters 1 & 2 from 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Daily and at ANR Robinson International Airport from 5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

However City Ticket Offices and Airport Ticket Offices at all other Caribbean Airlines destinations in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and South America remain closed until further notice.

