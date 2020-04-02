Caribbean Airlines announces travel waivers for tickets booked from July 1- August 30

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – Caribbean Airlines on Thursday afternoon announced an update to its current travel waiver, to include customers with travel plans between July 01, and up to August 30, 2020, which may be impacted by the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

The airline is allowing persons the opportunity to rebook their tickets without attracting change fees, subject to the following conditions:

APPLICABILITY

All passengers holding tickets with numbers starting with 106 (includes both Revenue and Award tickets).

TICKETING AND TRAVEL DATES (INTERNATIONAL)

Applicable for tickets issued on/before July 15, 2020

Original travel dates between July 01, 2020, and August 30, 2020

New travel itinerary must be completed within one year of original ticket issue date

TICKETING AND TRAVEL DATES (DOMESTIC)

Applicable for tickets issued on/before July 15, 2020.

Original travel dates between July 01, 2020, and August 30, 2020

New travel itinerary must be completed within one year of the original ticket issue date.

This does not apply to same-day travel

CHANGES ALLOWED

Change fees are waived on all branded fares for tickets meeting the above criteria.

When re-booking the change fee will not be applied; however, any difference in fare between the originally booked fare and the fare available at time of re-booking may apply.

Passengers may place their tickets on hold for future use and the change fee will be waived; difference in fare may be applicable at time of re-booking. Tickets may be placed on hold via the link on the website www.caribbeanairlines.com

It should be noted that the date change waiver on all branded fares is applicable only on tickets for travel from July 01, 2020, and up to August 30, 2020, only.

The current travel waiver on tickets with travel dates up to June 30, 2020 remains in place.

REFUNDS

Refunds will be processed in accordance with the applicable fare rules of customers’ tickets.

Customers may cancel their travel and place their bookings on hold via www.caribbean-airlines.com and contact its Reservations Call Centre when ready to re-book. Any customers who may have used a travel agent/partner, are asked to contact their travel agency directly for assistance.

