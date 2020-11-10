CARE, Upton Gardens chosen for CIBC FirstCaribbean Adopt-a-Cause

By Right Angle Imaging/CIBC

(PRESS RELEASE) – Students of the Centre for Adolescent Renewal & Education (CARE) Life Centre and the Upton Gardens Girls Centre have received support from the CIBC FirstCaribbean Adopt-a-Cause Project, to help facilitate continuity in their education in this period of disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIBC First Caribbean Adopt-a-Cause is a hands-on employee initiative, where traditionally employees have come together to execute labour of love that has, in the past, largely focused on the painting of school premises, clean-up and beautification of school play areas, outfitting of a school library and outfitting a hospital ward. This year, the project focused on identifying areas in which already vulnerable communities are further disadvantaged by the pandemic.

Electronic devices are essential to support virtual learning, which has become a focal point of education due to the pandemic. Conscious of the fact that many children in learning programmes outside of mainstream education are often overlooked, the bank donated 10 tablets to the Centre for Adolescent Renewal & Education (CARE).

The CARE life centre is a community-based, voluntary organisation established to help disadvantaged and marginalized youth chart a different course for their lives. The centre operates in four locations, Gros Islet, Odsan, Anse La Raye and Soufriere, each receiving at least 2 tablets to facilitate virtual learning for students. In addition to the tablets, financial support was provided to assist with transportation and meals for students unable to meet those needs.

The Upton Gardens Girls Centre (UGGC) was also on the receiving end of support from the bank by way of a donation of a EC$5000.00 scholarship programme. The Upton Gardens Girls Centre focuses on the development of 12-18-year-old girls, who come from difficult circumstances.

The scholarship fund was established to assist with the purchase of textbooks and other resources for the CSEC and CVQ programmes and to assist the young ladies with the provision of school uniforms, transportation and examination fees.

The bank is also considering other ways to assist young women by providing training opportunities to assist them in preparation for the world of work.

