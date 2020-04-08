Cardi B laments her lack of quarantine sex while in LA

(PAGE SIX) – Cardi B is lonely, and randy, in LA.

The isolating rapper said she’s been unable to get it on with her husband, Offset, lately. “I have sex so many times, and now I’m on my period, I can’t even f - - k,” she crassly lamented to fans on Instagram.

Plus, “I miss my family and I miss my friends … I’ve never been so alone … I just watch documentaries and watch movies,” she said.

She teased fans with a new musical snippet, but collaborator Brooklyn Johnny said it was premature and talked her out of it.