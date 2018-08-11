Car stolen near Sandals Halcyon

A car, registration number 1884, was stolen while it was parked in front Beach Walk Apartments, opposite Sandals Halcyon.
Persons with information are kindly asked to contact the owner at 718-1718.
Below are more photos of the car.
(1)(0)
A car, registration number 1884, was stolen while it was parked in front Beach Walk Apartments, opposite Sandals Halcyon.
Persons with information are kindly asked to contact the owner at 718-1718.
Below are more photos of the car.
Details of the date, and approximate time stolen would help.
This vehicle has "uncommon" marks (scrapes) which should make it easy to identify.
Also, it has an unusual colour ... the fools who stole this vehicle, are just that - FOOLS!!