Car stolen near Sandals Halcyon

August 11, 2018
A car, registration number 1884, was stolen while it was parked in front Beach Walk Apartments, opposite Sandals Halcyon.

Persons with information are kindly asked to contact the owner at 718-1718.

Below are more photos of the car.


One comment

  2. Armchair Anonymous
    August 11, 2018 at 2:32 PM

    Details of the date, and approximate time stolen would help.
    This vehicle has "uncommon" marks (scrapes) which should make it easy to identify.
    Also, it has an unusual colour ... the fools who stole this vehicle, are just that - FOOLS!!

