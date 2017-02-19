Car slams into house at Grande Riviere (video)

Occupants of a house in Grande Riviere narrowly escaped injuries when a motor car ran off the road and slammed into the building early this morning.
The car, a toyota station wagon, first tore through a fence before coming to a stop at the wall bordering a bedroom in the house.
The accident reportedly at occurred around 12:40 AM Sunday morning.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Grande Riviere Gros Islet or Grande Riviere Dennery?
Stop drinking and driving in St.Lucia my goodness. If you are too drunk to drive pull over the life you save could be your very own lord help us
Some St Luciañ driving too fast and has not got enough road apace for some of these crazy driving. Some drivers has the safety elements in them at all.