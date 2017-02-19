COURTS
Car slams into house at Grande Riviere (video)

By SNO Staff
February 19, 2017

16808672_238670609928322_1827965809_n Occupants of a house in Grande Riviere narrowly escaped injuries when a motor car ran off the road and slammed into the building early this morning.

The car, a toyota station wagon, first tore through a fence before coming to a stop at the wall bordering a bedroom in the house.16809388_238670653261651_135111389_n

The accident reportedly at occurred around 12:40 AM Sunday morning.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

3 comments

  1. The informer
    February 21, 2017 at 7:23 AM

    Grande Riviere Gros Islet or Grande Riviere Dennery?

  2. Shar
    February 19, 2017 at 8:45 PM

    Stop drinking and driving in St.Lucia my goodness. If you are too drunk to drive pull over the life you save could be your very own lord help us

  3. Ruth Augustin
    February 19, 2017 at 6:11 PM

    Some St Luciañ driving too fast and has not got enough road apace for some of these crazy driving. Some drivers has the safety elements in them at all.

