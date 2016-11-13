Car recovered after plunging into Castries Harbor

Divers recovered a vehicle Sunday afternoon that had plunged into the Castries Harbor.

St. Lucia News Online (SNO) was told by one of the divers, former Police Press Officer Maryanna Leonce, that no one was found in the red Honda vehicle.

Reports are that the vehicle plunged into the harbor early Saturday morning.

It is not clear how it ended up there.

No further details available.

