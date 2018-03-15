CANOC to facilitate viewing of Commonwealth Games

(GIS) – In an address made on International Women’s Day, Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose, President of the National Olympic Committee and Regional Vice President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, recognized the new president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC), Mr. Brian Lewis, while expressing appreciation for the now-retired founding president.

“On behalf of the region, I express gratitude to the founding president of CANOC, Mr. Steve Stoute of Barbados, who retired in 2016 after 20 years of unbroken service at the helm. His leadership brought a significant measure of stability, respectability and enhancement of relations amongst the member territories,” he said.

Recognizing the part CANOC has played in creating a model for sports competitions, she also cited the role the organization is playing in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

“In the next few weeks from April 3 to 16, the Commonwealth Games will be staged in the Gold Coast Australia,” she said. “All the English speaking Olympic Committees along with the British Dependent Territories of the region are scheduled to participate. And through the efforts of CANOC, the citizens of the Caribbean will be able to witness these games and will also be able to celebrate and share in the successes of the athletes from our region and the rest of the Commonwealth.”

CANOC Week was observed from March 4 to 10.