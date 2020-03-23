(NOTICE) – The Msgr Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre announces the cancellation of the 2020 FRC Saint Lucia Studies Conference scheduled for June 24th – 26th due to the on-going global health crisis.
The Board of the FRC has agreed that every effort will be made to hold the Conference in June 2021.
