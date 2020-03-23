Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Cancellation of the 2020 FRC Saint Lucia Studies Conference

By FRC
March 23, 2020

(NOTICE) – The Msgr Patrick Anthony Folk Research Centre announces the cancellation of the 2020 FRC Saint Lucia Studies Conference scheduled for June 24th – 26th due to the on-going global health crisis.

The Board of the FRC has agreed that every effort will be made to hold the Conference in June 2021.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

