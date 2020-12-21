Canaries residents show Pierre ‘deplorable state’ of village

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
Canaries residents show Pierre ‘deplorable state’ of village
Canaries residents and Pierre tour the village coastline.
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

By Merrick Andrews

(St. Lucia News Online) — Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Philip J. Pierre visited the village of Canaries last Wednesday and reported that he was not pleased with what he heard and saw.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Pierre said Canaries residents shared “the deplorable state of representation and some of the issues within the area”.

“I took the liberty to have a closer look at one growing concern expressed during our exchanges and walked along the eroding coastline with the villagers,” Pierre wrote.

Minister for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries, Dominic Fedee, is the parliamentary representative for Anse La Raye/Canaries.

Newcomer Wayne Girard is the SLP’s candidate for the constituency in the next St. Lucia general elections.

(0)(6)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.