Canaries residents show Pierre ‘deplorable state’ of village

By Merrick Andrews

(St. Lucia News Online) — Political Leader of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) Philip J. Pierre visited the village of Canaries last Wednesday and reported that he was not pleased with what he heard and saw.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Pierre said Canaries residents shared “the deplorable state of representation and some of the issues within the area”.

“I took the liberty to have a closer look at one growing concern expressed during our exchanges and walked along the eroding coastline with the villagers,” Pierre wrote.

Minister for Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries, Dominic Fedee, is the parliamentary representative for Anse La Raye/Canaries.

Newcomer Wayne Girard is the SLP’s candidate for the constituency in the next St. Lucia general elections.

