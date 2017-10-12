Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

Canaries football squad set for Champions of Champions in Grenada

Press release
October 12, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – The 2017 Super League Champions, Canaries is scheduled to leave the island on Friday 20th October to participate in the Champions of Champions playoff in Grenada.

The match will be the fourth edition of the Champion of Champions which comprise of a playoff match between the winner of the Super League Tournament in St. Lucia (Canaries) and the winner of the Super Knockout in Grenada (Paradise FC).

Canaries squad includes:

1.     Shervin Benjamin
2.     Micky Lionel
3.     Dominic Leonty
4.     Duayne Jn Baptiste
5.     Quami Jones
6.     Oba Tucker
7.     Stephon Longville
8.     Nick Longville
9.     Dorcus Prospere
10. Peter James
11. Mcserious Nicholas
12. Antoine Wilfred
13. Donavan Jn. Baptiste
14. Rick Leonty
15. David Henry
16. Rashid Duncan
17. O’Neal Toussaint
18. Deneshe Duncan
19. Bradley Tisson
20. Duayne Lionel

The team will be accommodated at the REX Resort in Grenada and will play against Paradise FC at the Grenada National Stadium on Saturday 21 October.  The event will feature live performances from Grenadian artist, along with Jamaican artiste VERSHON.

The trip will complete the prize package paid to the winner of Super League.

