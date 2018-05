(GIS) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy (DIPE) will host the official opening and handing over of the Canaries Bridge on Tuesday, May 15.

The ceremony will take place on Riverside Road in Canaries at 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Hon. Allen Chastanet and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Stephenson King will host the official opening of the bridge.

Other members of Cabinet and the Diplomatic Corps will also be in attendance.

The media is invited to attend.