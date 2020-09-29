CANARI joins global call for stronger action to protect biodiversity

By CANARI

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Nations Summit on Biodiversity is being held on September 30, 2020 under the theme of ‘Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development’ and will be attended by Heads of State and Government.

The Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) commends the leadership shown by Belize and is calling on other Caribbean Governments to galvanise political commitment to invest in the health of our planet as an investment in our own future.

The Caribbean is one of the 36 biodiversity hotspots in the world and nature continues to be key for the region’s approximately 44 million people.

Belizeis the only country from the region which has so far signed the global ‘Leaders Pledge for Nature’ where 70 governments have committed to reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. This sends a united signal to step up global ambition and encourages others to match their collective ambition for nature, climate and people with the scale of the crisis at hand.

