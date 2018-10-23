Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray dies after falling off plane wing during video shoot

(SKY NEWS) – Rapper Jon James McMurray has fallen to his death after a video shoot on the wing of a plane mid-flight went tragically wrong.

The 34-year-old Canadian had been training “intensively” for the stunt which involved rapping while walking along the wing of a plane, according to his management.

But the small plane he was on lost control and the musician did not have enough time to release his parachute.

His body was found in a field in the community of Westwold, northwest of Vernon in British Columbia.

In a statement to the Canadian Press, his representatives said: “As Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct.

“Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.”

They said the plane and the pilot were able to land safely following the incident.

McMurray – who released music under the name Jon James – was an accredited professional skier who turned to music after suffering a broken back.

“His passion for making music videos and performing stunts were combined, and Jon pushed music in a new direction that was uncharted territory,” the statement continued.

The video for his 2015 track HELLO featured him rapping to camera while skydiving and several videos and photos on his Instagram page showed him jumping out of planes.

Canadian skier Rory Bushfield had been friends with the rapper from childhood and paid tribute to him online.

He wrote: “The sun is not as bright today as it was yesterday when it was shinning on my homies last moments (sic).

“Jon james Mcmurray, my very best, dearest and oldest friend passed yesterday evening in a skydive accident. He was living his ultimate dream, free and full. May he Rest In Peace. I’m gonna miss him so much.

“Thanks for all the lessons over the years fee. You where such a good man, you brought up everyone around you and I promise to try my best to live as free as you did.”

Officers said they were called to a field on Saturday to investigate the death.