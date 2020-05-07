Canadian Farm Workers Programme – Southern workers

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour wishes to inform the following farm workers who reside in the south of the island and were scheduled to travel to Canada during the month of March and April 2020, that they are expected to visit the Department’s Southern Branch which is located on the 4th floor of the National insurance Scheme building on Friday May 8, 2020, at 2:30p.m..

Jason Gustave Adrian Francis Eldrin Francis

Glenn Edward Kelvin Nicholas Jerrol Mathurin

Jason James Octave Theodore Amatus Charles

Jonathan Clermont Curtis Deterville Lucianus Jeffery

Scofield Serville Christanus Cenac Kelvin Rivion

Dylen Joseph George Laurent Dwight Mondesir

Kerry Felicien Nixon Biscette Joslee Wells

Lufan Roserie Phillius Eristhee Godwin Joseph

George Louis

Farm workers are advised that they will not be able to access the office unless they are wearing a face mask . They are also asked to practice social distancing and adhere to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health during Covid 19.

Workers are to ensure that every effort is made to visit the office on the said date and time as there are urgent matters to be dealt with.

( 0 ) ( 0 )