Canadian Farm Workers Programme – Southern workers

May 7, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour wishes to inform the following farm workers who reside in the south of the island and were scheduled to travel to Canada during the month of March and April 2020, that they are expected to visit the Department’s Southern Branch which is located on the 4th floor of the National insurance Scheme building on Friday May 8, 2020, at 2:30p.m..

Jason Gustave                     Adrian Francis            Eldrin Francis

Glenn Edward                     Kelvin Nicholas           Jerrol Mathurin

Jason James                       Octave Theodore        Amatus Charles

Jonathan Clermont            Curtis Deterville          Lucianus Jeffery

Scofield Serville                  Christanus Cenac        Kelvin Rivion

Dylen Joseph                      George Laurent          Dwight Mondesir

Kerry Felicien                       Nixon Biscette            Joslee Wells

Lufan Roserie                      Phillius Eristhee           Godwin Joseph

George Louis

Farm workers are advised that they will not be able to access the office unless they are wearing a face mask . They are also asked to practice social distancing and adhere to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health during Covid 19.

Workers are to ensure that every effort is made to visit the office on the said date and time as there are urgent matters to be dealt with.

