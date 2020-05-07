Canadian Farm Workers Programme – Northern workers

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour wishes to inform the following farm workers who reside in the Northern Zone of the island and were scheduled to travel to Canada during the month of March and April 2020, that they are expected to visit the Department of Labour, Barnard Hill on May 8, 2020, at 10:30 am.
Edwin Serville Randy Popo
Edward Thomas Varian Abraham
Nijah Desriviere Vernon Augustin
Shem James Philip Jimie
Pius Charles Dany Forde
Guilly Emilien Shervon James
Dylan Jules Gregory St. Ville
Jadiah Pierre Alenton Williams
Peterson Jn Baptiste
Farm workers are advised that they will not be able to access the office unless they are wearing a face mask . They are also asked to practice social distancing and adhere to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health during Covid 19.
Workers are to ensure that every effort is made to visit the office on the said date and time as there are urgent matters to be discussed.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Agriculture
- Canadian Farm Workers Programme – Southern workers
- First phase of the Market Redevelopment Project handed over to vendors
- Alquimi Renewables and Island Growers launching first climate resistant greenhouse farms in the Caribbean
- Canadian farm workers invited to important dialogue
- International author launches smartphone app that empowers communities to identify, harvest and prepare wild food plants
- Taiwan Technical Mission encourage maintaining healthy eating during the COVID-19 crisis
- IICA will assist the Caribbean to boost trade in goods and agricultural information exchange, as well as to strengthen food security
- Canadian Farm Worker Programme COVID-19 notice
- Saint Lucia gov’t to review WINFRESH, compensate banana farmers