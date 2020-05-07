Canadian Farm Workers Programme – Northern workers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Labour wishes to inform the following farm workers who reside in the Northern Zone of the island and were scheduled to travel to Canada during the month of March and April 2020, that they are expected to visit the Department of Labour, Barnard Hill on May 8, 2020, at 10:30 am.

Edwin Serville Randy Popo

Edward Thomas Varian Abraham

Nijah Desriviere Vernon Augustin

Shem James Philip Jimie

Pius Charles Dany Forde

Guilly Emilien Shervon James

Dylan Jules Gregory St. Ville

Jadiah Pierre Alenton Williams

Peterson Jn Baptiste

Farm workers are advised that they will not be able to access the office unless they are wearing a face mask . They are also asked to practice social distancing and adhere to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health during Covid 19.

Workers are to ensure that every effort is made to visit the office on the said date and time as there are urgent matters to be discussed.

