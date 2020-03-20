Canadian authorities say COVID-19 case imported from Barbados

Share This On:

(BARBADOS NATION) – A person who travelled from Barbados is among three who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Media reports from that community say the other passengers came from Spain and the United Kingdom. They are two women, age 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man.

The person who came from Barbados is said to be an employee of the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital. The media reports did not indicate the person’s nationality.

In a report, the hospital’s chief of staff said the person “with a recent travel history to Barbados”, developed symptoms and was assessed on Monday. That person is recovering at home, having been placed on self-isolation, and is being monitored by health authorities.

The hospital said it was also following up to determine those who would have been in close contact both inside and outside of the facility, given the rate at which the virus has been spreading.

The other man and woman with COVID-19 are also said to be recovering at home and are being monitored.

