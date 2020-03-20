Don't Miss
St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Canadian authorities say COVID-19 case imported from Barbados

By Barbados Nation
March 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share12
12 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) – A person who travelled from Barbados is among three who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Media reports from that community say the other passengers came from Spain and the United Kingdom. They are two women, age 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man.

The person who came from Barbados is said to be an employee of the Lennox and Addington County General Hospital. The media reports did not indicate the person’s nationality.

In a report, the hospital’s chief of staff said the person “with a recent travel history to Barbados”, developed symptoms and was assessed on Monday. That person is recovering at home, having been placed on self-isolation, and is being monitored by health authorities.

The hospital said it was also following up to determine those who would have been in close contact both inside and outside of the facility, given the rate at which the virus has been spreading.

The other man and woman with COVID-19 are also said to be recovering at home and are being monitored.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share12
12 Shares

More Barbados News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.