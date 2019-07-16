Canada’s new rules offer extra compensation for passengers bumped by airlines

Share This On:

(AFP) — Canada introduced new consumer protection rules Monday for airline passengers traveling to or from the country, offering up to Can$2,400 (1,634 euros) in compensation for people who miss flights because airlines have overbooked.

“We have created a world-leading approach to air passenger rights that is clear, consistent, transparent and fair,” said Transport Minister Marc Garneau as he unveiled the new regulations.

As of Monday, airlines will be required to “provide compensation of up to Can$2,400 for denial of boarding for reasons within the airlines’ control,” such as overbooking, when an airline sells more tickets than a given flight can accommodate.

Airlines will also have to pay up to Can$2,100 for lost or damaged luggage, as well as a refund of any baggage fees, the Canadian government said in a statement.

A second phase of the regulations will come into effect on December 15 to cover “flight delays, cancellations and seating children in proximity of a parent or guardian.”

Garneau said that airlines could face penalties of up to Can$25,000 for each incident of non-compliance.

