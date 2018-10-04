Canada to let airline passengers pack cannabis

(AFP) — Canadian airline passengers will soon be able to pack up to 30 grams of cannabis when they board a flight once recreational use of the mind-altering drug is legalised, the government said Thursday.

“After October 17, 2018, passengers will be permitted to have a legal amount of cannabis, which is 30 grams, in either their carry on or checked bag, if they are flying to a domestic destination (ie within Canada),” Delphine Denis, spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, told AFP.

However it is still illegal to take ganja across international boundaries, such as on trans-border flights, Denis added.

This includes between two jurisdictions where cannabis is legal, for example, between Vancouver on Canada’s Pacific coast and Seattle in the US state of Washington.

“Doing so can result in serious criminal penalties,” Denis warned.

Smoking onboard airplanes also remains illegal.

Transport Canada is currently working on posting signage advising travellers of the rules at airports, ferry and cruise terminals, railway stations, and along highways to the United States.

On October 17 Canada will become the first Group of Seven (G7) member and second country in the world after Uruguay to allow the recreational consumption of cannabis.

The legislation limits personal possession to 30 grammes and four plants per household.