Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Canada to let airline passengers pack cannabis

By AFP
October 4, 2018
Share5
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

n this file photo taken on April 20, 2016, a man sits on a beach as he smokes a bong as thousands of people gather at 4/20 celebrations at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, Canada. Canadian airline passengers will soon be able to pack up to 30 grams of cannabis when they board a flight once recreational use of the mind-altering drug is legalized, the government said on October 4, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

(AFP) — Canadian airline passengers will soon be able to pack up to 30 grams of cannabis when they board a flight once recreational use of the mind-altering drug is legalised, the government said Thursday.

“After October 17, 2018, passengers will be permitted to have a legal amount of cannabis, which is 30 grams, in either their carry on or checked bag, if they are flying to a domestic destination (ie within Canada),” Delphine Denis, spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, told AFP.

However it is still illegal to take ganja across international boundaries, such as on trans-border flights, Denis added.

This includes between two jurisdictions where cannabis is legal, for example, between Vancouver on Canada’s Pacific coast and Seattle in the US state of Washington.

“Doing so can result in serious criminal penalties,” Denis warned.

Smoking onboard airplanes also remains illegal.

Transport Canada is currently working on posting signage advising travellers of the rules at airports, ferry and cruise terminals, railway stations, and along highways to the United States.

On October 17 Canada will become the first Group of Seven (G7) member and second country in the world after Uruguay to allow the recreational consumption of cannabis.

The legislation limits personal possession to 30 grammes and four plants per household.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.