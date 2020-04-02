Canada: Accused drug dealer charged with operating non-essential business amid coronavirus pandemic

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(GLOBAL NEWS) – An accused Hamilton drug dealer is facing a charge for which he may not have been prepared.

The 29-year-old has been charged after police spotted a black Jeep Cherokee in downtown Hamilton making several stops for what appeared to be drug transactions along Main Street on Friday, March 27.

The SUV was stopped and police say they found $3,400 in cocaine and about $6,000. Police say they laid drug trafficking-related charges.

The suspect has also been charged with operating a non-essential business during the coronavirus outbreak under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

( 0 ) ( 0 )