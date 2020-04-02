Don't Miss

Canada: Accused drug dealer charged with operating non-essential business amid coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
April 2, 2020

Hamilton police say an officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Global News

(GLOBAL NEWS) – An accused Hamilton drug dealer is facing a charge for which he may not have been prepared.

The 29-year-old has been charged after police spotted a black Jeep Cherokee in downtown Hamilton making several stops for what appeared to be drug transactions along Main Street on Friday, March 27.

The SUV was stopped and police say they found $3,400 in cocaine and about $6,000. Police say they laid drug trafficking-related charges.

The suspect has also been charged with operating a non-essential business during the coronavirus outbreak under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

