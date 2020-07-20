Canada: 3 killed, more than 20 injured after bus overturns

(NY DAILY NEWS) — Three people were killed and 24 were injured Saturday after a bus rolled over during a glacier tour in Canada.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time near the Athabasca Glacier in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta’s Jasper National Park which required the injured to be transported via air and ground ambulances to hospitals in Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Hinton and Calgary.

Alberta Health Services told CBC News that 14 people were in critical, life-threatening condition, four were in serious but stable condition, and six were in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones of the deceased, and with all of the patients impacted by this tragedy,” AHS said in a statement.

Police said all three people killed were adults.

According to Pursuit, the company that operates the tours, the off-road bus, which is designed to drive out onto the ice, overturned during the trip to the glacier.

According to CTV News, the bus appeared to have rolled about 150 feet down a steep embankment.

Pursuit recently re-started running glacier tours after being shutdown by coronavirus. Tours are currently operating at half capacity, which may have saved additional lives since the bus seats 56 when full.

Witnesses told CTV News a rockslide might have caused the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his sympathy on Twitter.

“To those who lost a loved one in yesterday’s bus crash at the Columbia Icefields, know that we are here for you and are keeping you in our thoughts,” Trudeau said. “We also wish a full recovery to those who were injured. And to the first responders, thank you for your quick action and hard work.”