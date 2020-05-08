Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Share This On:
(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Yes.
That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.
To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables.
Technology companies say you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.
You can gently use disinfectant wipes, like Clorox wipes, or anything with 70 percent alcohol to clean your device.
Paper towels work, too, if you spray them with disinfectant.
Google says you can dip a cloth in soap and water to clean off your phone.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
COVID-19/Coronavirus News
- CANARI’s message of solidarity and key directions for recovery and resilience
- Cayman Islands: Restrictions on Cayman Brac relaxed
- Dominica to ease COVID-19 related restrictions effective May 7
- Belize PM does not expect international flights back before July
- SALCC starts a dialogue on digital education in a post-COVID era
- Saint Lucia receives forty-five negative test results
- Barbados: One new case of COVID-19 today
- CCJ takes the lead in assisting justice sector to adapt to COVID-19 pandemic
- Freshly dug graves filling up in Brazil