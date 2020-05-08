Don't Miss

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

May 8, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
Advertisement

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Yes.

That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.

To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables.

Technology companies say you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.

You can gently use disinfectant wipes, like Clorox wipes, or anything with 70 percent alcohol to clean your device.

Paper towels work, too, if you spray them with disinfectant.

Google says you can dip a cloth in soap and water to clean off your phone.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.